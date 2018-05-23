SPRINGVILLE — Art City Days will kick off Saturday, June 2, with a 5K Family Fun Run and wrap up Saturday, June 9, with a fireworks display.

In between, the weeklong city celebration will feature family-friendly activities such as a baby photo contest, a rodeo, an outdoor movie, carnival rides and a parade. Most, but not all, of the activities are free.

Registration for the race will be taken until Thursday, May 31. Cost is $16 plus tax and an online registration fee. There will be no registration on the day of the race.

The starting pistol will go off at 7:30 a.m. at Springville High School, 1205 E. 900 South.

The carnival will take place Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Thursday from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; and Saturday from noon to 10:30 p.m.

On Friday, children in elementary school and younger will have a chance to decorate their bikes, tricycles, scooters, big wheels, wagons for a children’s parade that will begin at 10 a.m. at Grant School, 105 S. 400 East.

A grand parade on Saturday will begin at 10 a.m. and will feature more than 100 entries. The parade begins at Buckley Avenue and 400 South and end at Main Street and 200 North.

Following the parade there will be a variety of activities before the festival wraps up with a free concert by Landsharks Band, a Jimmy Buffett and Beach Boys tribute band, at 8 p.m. at Spring Acres Arts Park, 700 S. 1300 East. The concert will be followed by fireworks.

For a complete list of events, venues and fees, log on to springville.org.