SALT LAKE CITY— Nissan is offering a $3,000 incentive for Rocky Mountain Power customers who purchase a new 2018 Nissan Leaf.

Customers can simply bring a copy of their Rocky Mountain Power bill to a participating Utah Nissan dealership to receive the discount off the manufacturer's suggested retail price through the Live Electric EV Discount.

All Rocky Mountain Power customers and employees in Utah qualify for the discount, which expires June 30. Nissan also offers 24 months of complimentary public charging at participating outlets in the Salt Lake area.