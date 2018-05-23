AMERICAN FORK — The Alpine Board of Education approved long-running tax breaks, potentially worth hundreds of millions, for a yet-unnamed company that may build a data center in Eagle Mountain, but not before a live game of chicken played out in the midst of the board's deliberations Wednesday morning.

And, it's one they lost.

Members said they felt rushed, pressured and "bullied" after they received a 50-plus page document Friday, May 11, ahead of a hoped-for vote the following Tuesday. But the board, even after delaying the vote for a week, and vowing to never consider any future proposals under the same circumstances, still approved the interlocal agreement on a 6-1 vote.

"I have serious concerns about the process that has gone on," said board member Scott Carlson. "I am confident that this board will not seriously consider future projects which do not include school representatives early in the process."

The board made an attempt to put caps on a tax relief package that would grant the unnamed company a 100 percent discount on personal property taxes due and 80 percent on real property taxes due for 40 years. Just for phase 1 of the project, that would equate to $150 million in lost tax money on the company's expected $750 million investment, with the district the biggest loser because it would be entitled to about 70 percent of the property taxes.

But when discussing limiting the deal to no more than $40 million per phase and $120 million total on real property over 30 years, Carlson announced he had received word from district administrators, who were being told in real time by the company that the cap proposal would be a deal-killer.

"In the time we've been debating this proposal, the promotion team continued to be in discussion with the company … and they're aware of the motion on the table," Carlson said. "There’s great fear amongst those on the promoting team that if we approve the motion as stated that the company will not come."

A counterproposal, conveyed from the company via school administrators, was to up the tax relief limit to $150 million over a 35-year span. After a short discussion, the board amended its proposal to reflect those changes and quickly voted.

While making some concessions on the terms of its proposed caps, Alpine School District is the only taxing entity involved in the deal thus far that has set any monetary limits on the tax breaks.

On Tuesday, the Utah County Commission set a 40-year limit on terms of the deal, but without stipulating any ceilings on tax relief. Previously, Eagle Mountain and the Unified Fire Authority approved the package without monetary limits.

The Central Utah Water Conservancy District, the last of the taxing entities involved in the deal, is scheduled to vote Wednesday afternoon.

This story will be updated.