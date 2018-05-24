Herb Scribner, AP
This photo combination shows the 10 highest-paid CEOs of 2013, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive pay research firm. Top row, from left: Anthony Petrello, Nabors Industries, $68.2 million; Leslie Moonves, CBS, $65.6 million; Richard Adkerson, Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold, $55.3 million; Stephen Kaufer, TripAdvisor, $39 million; and Philippe Dauman, Viacom, $37.2 million. Bottom row, from left: Leonard Schleifer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, $36.3 million; Robert Iger, Walt Disney, $34.3 million; David Zaslav, Discovery Communications, $33.3 million; Jeffrey Bewkes, Time Warner, $32.5 million; and Brian Roberts, Comcast, $31.4 million. (AP Photo)
A new Wall Street Journal report revealed the highest and lowest paid CEOs in America.
Salaries overall reached a post-recession high for CEOs.
"Median pay reached $12.1 million for CEOs of the biggest U.S. companies in 2017, a new post-recession high, as profits and stock prices soared," according to the Wall Street Journal.
Most CEOs saw a 9.7 percent raise. Those in pharmaceutical, media, tech and financial firms took 16 of the top 25 spots, too.
Axios outlined the top five for lowest and highest-paid CEOs. Here’s a quick glance.
Highest paid:
Hock Tan
Company: Broadcom
Salary: $103.2 million
Evan Vucci, AP
In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan speaks as President Donald Trump listens during an event to announce the company is moving its global headquarters to the United States, in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington. Broadcom is making an unsolicited, $130 billion offer for rival chipmaker Qualcomm.
Les Moonves
Company: CBS
Salary: $69.3 million
Chris Pizzello, Invision
Les Moonves, chairman and CEO of CBS Corporation, poses at the premiere of the new television series "Star Trek: Discovery" on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Los Angeles.
W. Nicholas Howley
Company: Transdigm
Salary: $61 million
Jeff Bewkes
Company: Time Warner
Salary: $49 million
Jose Luis Magana, FR159526 AP
Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes arrives at the federal courthouse Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Washington.
Stephen Kaufer
Company: TripAdvisor
Salary: $47.9 million
Lowest paid:
Jeff Chiu, AP
Alphabet CEO Larry Page speaks at the Fortune Global Forum in San Francisco, Monday, Nov. 2, 2015. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Larry Page
Company: Alphabet
Salary: $1
Warren Buffett
Company: Berkshire Hathaway
Salary: $100,000
Steven Kean
Company: Kinder Morgan
Salary: $382,000
John Roberts
Company: J.B. Hunt
Salary: $859,000
Ted S. Warren, AP
FILE - In this June 16, 2014, file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos walks onstage for the launch of the new Amazon Fire Phone, in Seattle. Bezos offered a glimpse of his vision for the future during an interview on May 31, 2016, at the Code Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Jeff Bezos
Company: Amazon
Salary: $1.7 million