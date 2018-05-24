A new Wall Street Journal report revealed the highest and lowest paid CEOs in America.

Salaries overall reached a post-recession high for CEOs.

"Median pay reached $12.1 million for CEOs of the biggest U.S. companies in 2017, a new post-recession high, as profits and stock prices soared," according to the Wall Street Journal.

Most CEOs saw a 9.7 percent raise. Those in pharmaceutical, media, tech and financial firms took 16 of the top 25 spots, too.

Axios outlined the top five for lowest and highest-paid CEOs. Here’s a quick glance.

Highest paid:

Hock Tan

Company: Broadcom

Salary: $103.2 million

Evan Vucci, AP In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan speaks as President Donald Trump listens during an event to announce the company is moving its global headquarters to the United States, in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington. Broadcom is making an unsolicited, $130 billion offer for rival chipmaker Qualcomm.

Les Moonves

Company: CBS

Salary: $69.3 million

Chris Pizzello, Invision Les Moonves, chairman and CEO of CBS Corporation, poses at the premiere of the new television series "Star Trek: Discovery" on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Los Angeles.

W. Nicholas Howley

Company: Transdigm

Salary: $61 million

Jeff Bewkes

Company: Time Warner

Salary: $49 million

Jose Luis Magana, FR159526 AP Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes arrives at the federal courthouse Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Washington.

Stephen Kaufer

Company: TripAdvisor

Salary: $47.9 million

Lowest paid:

Jeff Chiu, AP Alphabet CEO Larry Page speaks at the Fortune Global Forum in San Francisco, Monday, Nov. 2, 2015. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Larry Page

Company: Alphabet

Salary: $1

Warren Buffett

Company: Berkshire Hathaway

Salary: $100,000

Steven Kean

Company: Kinder Morgan

Salary: $382,000

John Roberts

Company: J.B. Hunt

Salary: $859,000

Ted S. Warren, AP FILE - In this June 16, 2014, file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos walks onstage for the launch of the new Amazon Fire Phone, in Seattle. Bezos offered a glimpse of his vision for the future during an interview on May 31, 2016, at the Code Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Jeff Bezos

Company: Amazon

Salary: $1.7 million