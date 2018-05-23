The New York Times has a created a tool to help you hear both “Laurel” and “Yanny.”

The new slider feature allows you to move a slider to hear whichever word you prefer.

“We built a tool to gradually accentuate different frequencies in the original audio clip,” according to The New York Times. “Which word or name do you hear, and how far do you have to move the slider to hear the other?”

The slider tool essentially plays the original sound clip at higher and lower frequencies, which changes how people hear it.

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

As Vox reported, “Laurel” is stronger with lower frequencies, while “Yanny” is stronger with higher frequencies. In fact, Vox pointed to a tweet that played both words at lower and higher frequencies.

“By using the slider to manipulate which frequencies are emphasized, it makes one word or the other more prominent,” the Times reported.

Check out the tool at the New York Times.