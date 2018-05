WOODS CROSS — Aviation enthusiasts are invited to the Skypark Aviation Festival and Expo Friday, June 1, and Saturday, June 2, at Skypark Airport, 1887 S. 1800 West.

The free event, which runs from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ​Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday​, will include displays, seminars, food trucks, skydivers, adventure and military zones, and $79 introductory flights.

For more information, log on to skyparkutah.com.