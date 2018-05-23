Tilman Fertitta, owner of the Houston Rockets, offered Santa Fe High School seniors up to 300 free tickets to Thursday’s NBA playoff game, Click2Houston reported.

Santa Fe High School, where a shooting on May 18 left 10 dead, sent a letter to seniors to announce the news and request their RSVP. According to the letter, students will also be provided with food and transportation to the 7 p.m. game against the Golden State Warriors.

“In the midst of this difficult time, we are appreciative of the outpouring support from our caring community,” the letter said.

Fertitta told Click2Houston the seniors will be recognized on the court and the victims of the shooting will be honored through a video.

"We're just trying to do our little bit, that's all,” Fertitta said. “Just trying to make a special day where 30 years from now they think about going to that Western Conference final game instead of what they had to go through their last few days of being a senior."

