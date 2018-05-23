Harvard professor Brigitte C. Madrian will become the ninth dean of the Brigham Young University Marriott School of Business, BYU Academic Vice President Jim R. Rasband announced Wednesday in a news release.

Madrian, who received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in economics from BYU and a Ph.D. in economics from MIT, will be the first woman to become dean of the Marriott School of Business.

“Dr. Madrian has a distinguished record of scholarship, teaching and public service,” Rasband said. “She pairs her impressive record with wise judgment, deep roots at BYU, and a commitment to the mission and aims of the university. I am confident that she will lead the BYU Marriott School of Business with wisdom, energy and vision.”

Her five-year term will begin Jan. 1, 2019, replacing Lee Tom Perry, son of LDS apostle L. Tom Perry, who has served as dean since 2013. Upon the completion of his term, Perry will continue working for the Marriott School as a strategy professor.

Madrian has worked at Harvard since 2006, where she is currently the Aetna Professor of Public Policy and Corporate Management. She is also the co-director of the Household Finance working group at the National Bureau of Economic Research.

