BOUNTIFUL — The Bountiful Rotary Club’s 20th annual Coats for Kids Car Show is set for Friday, June 15, and Saturday, June 16.

All money from food sales and activities will help provide elementary students with new winter coats, boots and mittens.

Friday’s activities — including family-friendly activities, dinner at the food court, live music and a car parade — begin at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street. The Smokin’ Tire Burnout will be at approximately 9 p.m.

Saturday’s activities begin at 10 a.m. at Bountiful City Park, 400 North and 200 West. In addition to the cars on display, there will be more food, a bike rodeo at 11 a.m., and a patriotic program at noon. An awards presentation will begin 3 p.m.

For more information or to register a car for the show, visit bountifulrotary.com.