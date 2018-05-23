SALT LAKE CITY — J.C. Penney is looking for 100 associates to fill a variety of customer service positions at its service center.

Management will hold in-person interviews and make employment offers to candidates on the spot during a hiring event on Wednesday, May 30, noon to 8 p.m., at the service center, 310 S. Main.

The hirees will fill support roles within the expanding Home Services Division. All skill levels are welcome. Individuals are encouraged to apply online at jcpcareers.com or in-store at one of the company’s applicant kiosks prior to the event.

The company offers associates a discount up to 25 percent, as well as flexible scheduling.