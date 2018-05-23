SALT LAKE CITY — Flying off to a galaxy far, far away will soon be a reality.

Disney announced Wednesday that its new "Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge" expansion land will open at Disneyland in summer 2019. The Walt Disney World version of the park will open in the fall next year.

Galaxy’s Edge will be an immersive world set in the Star Wars universe, specifically the planet Batuu, which is described as “a remote outpost on the galaxy’s edge that was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes," according to Disney.

Visitors will find themselves in a fictional world where Disney employees will appear as Star Wars characters.

Visitors may also see their experience change during different visits.

“An experience might begin on board the Millennium Falcon and follow you right out the door of the attraction and into the local watering hole,” Disney Imagineer Asa Kalama said, according to The Huffington Post.

One of the rides puts guests right in the middle of a battle between the Resistance and the First Order. The ride is a battle between stormtroopers and Resistance fighters. The other ride will allow guests to pilot the Millennium Falcon.

Disney released a new sneak peek at the world, which you can watch below.

This new park is Disney’s way to “up the ante” when it comes to immersive park experiences, The Verge reported.

Universal Studios and Disneyland both attempted such an experience before with "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" and "Pandora: The World of Avatar,” but this takes everything to the next level.

“That project will allow guests to literally eat, sleep, and breathe 'Star Wars' throughout the entirety of their visit, as they take part in an interactive adventure than can stretch from the hotel, to the park, and back,” according to The Verge.