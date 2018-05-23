A New York Times op-ed by Asma T. Uddin offers some insight into how politicians wary of Muslims could learn from a history of discrimination against members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"Mormons know too well what it means to be singled out for persecution, and to have one’s faith maligned as a threat to America," Uddin wrote. "But it shouldn’t require that experience to understand that religious freedom for some is really religious freedom for none."

Citing President Donald Trump's 2015 Muslim travel ban, Uddin, a religious liberty lawyer, identified Utah — heavily populated with Mormons — as the only state with "a deep understanding that an attack on the religious freedom of one group is an attack on the religious freedom of everyone," the author wrote.

While politicians across the country have spoken out against Islam, Utah's political leaders have voiced their support for Muslim rights.

Uddin, who is writing a book about American Muslims and the First Amendment, also quoted LDS Church founder Joseph Smith and the church's 11th Article of Faith in the article.

Read the entire op-ed at NYTimes.com.