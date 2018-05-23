FARMINGTON — A man indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of involuntary manslaughter on Indian country has been booked into the Davis County Jail.

Aaron Emery Kee, 26, was arrested by FBI agents.

According to an indictment fied in federal court in April, Kee was driving in the Navajo Nation Reservation with "sufficient alcohol in the person's body" registering a blood alcohol content over .08 percent, when he killed a member of the Navajo Nation only identified in court documents by the initials M.B.

