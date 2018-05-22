DUGWAY, Tooele County — A 71-year-old man died in an ATV accident near Indian Springs in rural Tooele County on Tuesday.

The man was riding the ATV with his wife when the accident occurred, said Tooele County Sheriff's Lt. Ron Johnson. Because they were in an area with no cell phone coverage, the man's wife had to travel "quite a ways" to get a signal and call 911, Johnson said.

Johnson said she called around 2:20 p.m. and told dispatchers that her husband had no pulse.

Emergency responders were flown to the site of the accident by medical helicopter. They confirmed upon arrival the man was dead, Johnson said. It took several hours for medical personnel to retrieve the man's body.

No other injuries were reported. The name of the man was not immediately released.