I distinctly recall my mother telling me when I was an adolescent about losing a letter and, being unable to find it, getting on her knees and petitioning Heavenly Father to help her locate it. She stood up, went to a desk drawer, opened it and there it was, in the far back under other papers.

Recently, I could not find a certain cooking pot my mom stores at my house that she uses to make her famous fudge. It was Tuesday night and the Young Women from our ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were coming over the next evening for her to demonstrate how to make it. I thought I knew where it was, searched frantically through shelves and every nook and cranny, yet even after widening my search, I came up empty. The next morning after a sincere prayer I returned to the same basement shelves I’d thoroughly searched, pulled out a “shorter-than-I-thought-it-was” box, and there was the pot.

Two days later, my husband could not find the only set of keys to his car. He — then we — searched everywhere, and he finally borrowed my car to drive kids to school. After coming back, we returned to our search and I said a prayer. I went into the kitchen and found his keys on our key hook hidden under another set of keys.

The stunning thing in all of this is not that Heavenly Father hears and answers prayers — of course he does.

LDS Church A painting of Joseph Smith's First Vision.

At age 14, Joseph Smith went into a beautiful stand of hardwood trees behind his family’s humble Palmyra, New York, home after he read God’s promise in James 1:5, “If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him.” After asking, “with a sincere heart, with real intent, having faith in Christ,” which church to join, both the Father and the Son appeared to him and told him, to “join none of them” (see Moroni 10:4 and Joseph Smith-History 1:19).

The backward-sliding children of Israel walked through the parted Red Sea on dry ground and watched those same waters destroy the Egyptian armies, then whined to Moses to provide them with water. Moses prayed and God answered. The prophet struck a rock with his rod and water poured forth. More murmuring, this time over food, and God answered Moses’ prayer by provisioning the Israelites with quail and a daily, 40-year supply of manna in the wilderness (see Exodus 14-17).

After his brothers were denounced and their lives sought by Laban, Nephi prayed to know how to obtain the brass plates. The Lord guided him to the drunken Laban, and his servant subsequently led Nephi to the treasury where he secured the scriptural record needed by his family as they proceeded to the promised land (see 1 Nephi 3-4).

Joseph Smith’s petition led to the Restoration of the gospel to the earth. Moses’ answered prayer helped in the rescue of millions of God’s chosen people from Egyptian slavery. Nephi’s prayer preserved God’s words for generations of Nephites, helping them avoid spiritual error and apostasy.

My prayers helped my husband find his keys and helped me find an old pot, and my mother’s prayers helped her find a letter.

Paramount Pictures Moses (Charlton Heston) uses the power of God to part the Red Sea for fleeing Israelites in "The Ten Commandments" (1956).

And this is the stunning, almost incomprehensible, miracle within God’s miracles: the reality that while God performs extraordinary and momentous miracles, he finds time to answer even the simplest prayers of his earthly children.

In a world beset by enormous challenges, some with global implications that have the capacity to change history — and thereby to rightfully command God’s attention — our Heavenly Father, who created "worlds without number” and “the inhabitants thereof” (see Moses 1:33-35), stoops to answer even, comparatively speaking, the insignificant plea of an imperfect, sometimes wayward child who misplaced an old pot.

Individually, is it a meaningful and treasured experience? Yes, oh yes! To the individual, God’s personal interest means everything, and tends to increase faith, gratitude, confidence, and love of God.

On a broader scale, God’s willingness to answer small and simple prayers should remind mankind of God’s constant, unerring, infinite love for each and every one of his children. It signifies that not only is Heavenly Father willing but he delights — when we ask in faith and it is right — to answer our prayers. It serves as proof of God’s promise, “This is my work and my glory — to bring to pass the immortality and eternal life of man” (Moses 1:39). And with such an assurance we can “be still and know that (he is) God” (Psalm 46:10), and trust all our concerns and our care to him.