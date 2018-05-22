People watch as Kim and Robert Porter's house is moved to make room for a new junior high school in Layton on Tuesday. The Porters, who bought the house from the Davis School District knowing that it would have to be moved, have been working toward relocating the house for the past year. They bought a lot down the street, had a new foundation poured and had the 80-ton house lifted off the original foundation before having it loaded onto a truck. “It's kind of terrifying, not going to lie," Rob Porter said as the house inched past him. "You know, having a house on wheels. They don't generally drive."

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Don't forget to follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.