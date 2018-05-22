SPANISH FORK — An elementary school janitor was arrested Tuesday and accused of sexually abusing two students.

Adrian Villar, 59, of Santaquin, was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of two counts of sexual abuse of a child.

Police began their investigation in February when two boys, ages 8 and 11, separately claimed they were abused by Villar.

"At the time of the sexual assault, Adrian was the janitor at Sierra Bonita Elementary, located in Spanish Fork," a police affidavit states.

An 8-year-old boy told investigators that in February, he was using the school restroom when Villar entered the stall the boy was in.

"The victim stated, 'He made me touch his private parts.' During the interview, the victim describes how Adrian asked him to 'keep it a secret and not to tell anyone.'" the affidavit states.

School surveillance cameras showed Villar entered the bathroom after the boy and was alone with him for a short period of time, according to the report.

Police say an 11-year-old boy who attended Sierra Bonita "during the 2017 school year" reported that he was also abused by Villar. The boy was part of a service class that allowed him to work with Villar on different projects around the school.

One day, Villar asked the boy to help him get a lawn mower out of a shed. When the two were in the shed, Villar pulled the boy's pants down and inappropriately touched him, the affidavit states.

"According to the victim, the following day Adrian apologized over and over and asked him not to say anything and to keep it a secret. According to the 11-year-old victim, this incident caused him to be depressed and scared to go to school.

"The victim goes onto say that he would try and fake being sick so he wouldn't have to go to school to see Adrian any more," police wrote.