PAGE, Arizona — An Arizona woman died Tuesday after falling off a Chains area cliff into Lake Powell, according to the National Park Service.

Malesta Littleman, 36, of Lechee, Arizona, was pulled out of the water by a nearby boat after her fall.

Rangers from the National Park Service and officers from the Page Police Department responded to a 911 call about 12:10 p.m. When they arrived, they transferred Littleman to a National Park Service vessel and performed life-saving measures on her as they transported her to the Wahweap dock.

The Page Fire Department continued life-saving measures until the patient was taken by helicopter to Banner Page Hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation.