My chagrin at the state Legislature and governor abolishing the requirement for vehicle inspections has been rejuvenated by recent letters to the Deseret News. I wholeheartedly agree with Elmary Davidson whose May 16 letter "Why scrap mandatory vehicle inspections?" bemoaned the action taken by our state government leaders.

When I see countless vehicles on our streets and roads with headlights burned out, I can't help but wonder how many other unsafe and dangerous conditions exist in un-inspected vehicles on our crowded highways, many also with undisciplined drivers at the wheel. What were the legislators and governor, in light of the zero fatalities campaign, thinking?

Gary Wood

Orem