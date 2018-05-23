Utahns have been through this before.

Two years ago, the state and West Jordan negotiated a deal with Facebook to build a data center. The deal included about $250 million in tax breaks over 20 years. Salt Lake County objected, saying the details hadn’t been fully discussed in public and did not seem to be good for taxpayers.

Eventually, Facebook went to New Mexico instead. Officials there let the company skip paying property taxes for 30 years and added another $10 million from the state’s economic development fund — all for about 50 jobs and the prestige of having Facebook in the state.

Now, as Deseret News reporter Art Raymond revealed, secret negotiations are underway with another as-yet-unnamed Fortune 100 company, most likely one of the tech giants, such as Google, Apple or Facebook. Details are sketchy, but the idea is to put a data center in Eagle Mountain. Utah County lent its support on Tuesday, but the Central Utah Water Conservancy District and the Alpine School District board have yet to decide whether to sign off.

The two situations may not be entirely the same. The West Jordan deal came with opportunity costs. It involved valuable land in the middle of a metro area, which likely could attract all kinds of development without tax incentives.

The Eagle Mountain proposal is on the edge of the metro area, on land that may not attract much of anything on its own for years.

But one thing unites the two proposals — the need for transparency.

We understand that state and local governments must have the latitude to initially negotiate with businesses in private. To broadcast the give-and-take of such talks would be a huge disincentive for economic development.

However, all parties should be aware that once terms have been established, the public will be apprised of the details. Fortunately, Utah law requires taxing entities affected by any incentive deal to give approval before it can be enacted. But it’s hard to make an accurate assessment of such a deal without full knowledge of the company involved and the type of center being discussed.

The executive director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development said the secret company is willing to pay more than $100 million up front for “infrastructure,” most likely roads and utility extensions, and that this investment would make it possible for Eagle Mountain to attract other development to the area.

In exchange, the company would receive about $150 million in tax breaks over time, including an 80 percent break on tax liabilities. At least, that’s according to a version being presented to various taxing entities.

Wendy Hart, a member of the Alpine School Board, has expressed reservations, noting her district could expect only $540,000 annually from the deal — a small amount compared to the district's needs that have been spurred by growth.

She also wonders why her board was given so little time to consider the proposal and why the company’s name remains secret.

These are good questions that deserve a thorough airing. Given the pressures on Utah’s public schools, any proposal that would add growth but not give schools the full tax benefit of that growth deserves careful study.

In addition, the proposal must be weighed against the need for a competitive marketplace. Why does one company deserve an incentive when another one does not?

The Wasatch Front has a vibrant and growing economy. There is no need to rush into an economic development deal without giving each party time to consider it throughly, nor is there need to be afraid of a complete and open discussion.