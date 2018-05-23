In reference to the West Jordan, Utah, couple facing felony charges as of May 14, 2018, for overstating their coyote kills by 213 under the state coyote bounty program, why don't we enact sensible wildlife strategies that don't waste the taxpayers' money? Give wolves back their rightful place in the Utah ecosystem and they'll take care of the coyotes for free — no taxpayer money or government bureaucracy required and no possible fraud. Wolves would be our best stewards for controlling coyote populations, just as they have done north of us in Yellowstone National Park. For concerned ranchers, it serves as a reminder that more livestock is killed or rendered unfit for consumption by lightning strikes, accidents and illness than is killed or injured by wolves. Also, for livestock on public land, everyone, not just ranchers, have a say as to what happens on that land. Also, ranchers can employ nonlethal management techniques such as flandry fencing, range riders and low-stress livestock handling (that instills the herd and maternal instincts back into cattle so that they will better defend themselves). Lastly, the nonprofit Defenders of Wildlife runs a wolf compensation program for ranchers. Stop the government waste in the state coyote bounty program and restore a functioning ecosystem by returning wolves to Utah.

E. Kelly

Kamas