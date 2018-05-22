There has been a lot of talk about the land on which the Draper prison sits regarding development for housing, businesses or even a large park. May I suggest that the state can set the land aside and develop a plan to bring a world expo to Utah. The United States has not had a world expo since the state of Washington had one back in the 1970s. This would bring worldwide notice of our state and will create a positive image for the country. After the expo, we could keep that land as a mixture of park and homes.

David West

South Jordan