An article published on Feb. 24, 2018, by Ben Lockhart titled “Report: Fatal opioid overdoses steady in Utah, but heroin deaths soaring,” cites that numbers of opioid related deaths in Utah have remained steady between 2013 and 2016.

Upon reading this, my initial thought was, “Go Utah!” After further reading, I was disturbed that the number of Utah deaths in each of those years was roughly 600 due to heroin overdoses. Even more disturbing are the findings of my additional research on the opioid epidemic that show heroin use is decreasing across the nation and giving way to synthetic opioids like Fentanyl.

Because Fentanyl is synthetic, it is cheaper to manufacture and 50 times more powerful than heroin. Frighteningly, even small amounts of Fentanyl can cause an overdose. There is a lot of chatter about the opioid epidemic and what to do about it, but I am left with a painful wondering if the “steady” numbers of opioid overdose in Utah are merely because users have moved on to something even more powerful.

What’s more discouraging is to wonder if we as a nation are fighting a battle that can be won, or succumbing to failure.

Bryson Paulk

Holladay