Katy Perry couldn’t have been more excited for a recent “American Idol” contestant’s performance.

For the show's “Mother’s Day Top 5” episode, participant Michael J. Woodward performed “Still I Rise” by Yolanda Adams. The song impressed all the judges — though not enough for Woodward to make the competition finals.

Perry, who grew up in a Catholic household, used a religious term to express her joy over the song.

“You’re anointed. I thought I had my emotions removed. It’s so beautiful, what I just saw,” she said.

The word "anointed" is an adjective form of the verb "to anoint," which, in religious circles, means to spread or apply holy oil to a person. There are multiple references to anointing throughout the Bible. It can be used in both secular and sacred circles, though.

Perry grew up as a gospel singer, according to The Christian Post. She started as a Christian music singer before she turned to pop music.

Perry has said over the years that she left the religious life. Recently, Perry’s social media posts inspired rumors she may be leaning toward a more faithful lifestyle, The Christian Post reported.

Despite this breathtaking performance from Woodward, Maddie Poppe took home the top prize on this season’s “American Idol.” The Iowa native auditioned with “The Rainbow Connection” and blossomed into a front-runner since that performance, Variety reported.

Poppe and Caleb Lee Hutchinson were revealed to be a couple during the show. Perry had positive thoughts about that.

“The couple that sangs together stays together,” she tweeted.