This week, the "Today" show posted a throwback to 1977: a sit down interview with Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford, three stars who might be best known as Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker and Han Solo.

“It’s great to sit in a theater and see people really enjoy something like that,” Ford said in the interview.

Ford, whose career took off after "Star Wars" gave him his first starring role, joked that it was “easy to be anonymous” and that people never recognized the stars when they went into a theater.

Fisher told a story about running into a man at the theater who had seen the film 12 times. She joked with him that 20th Century Fox heard about his dedication and gave him a “free date with the princess and a bucket of popcorn” as his prize. According to Fisher, he believed it.

Watch the full video here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y3Uhmar0Sxk