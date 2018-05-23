SALT LAKE CITY — Guests who attended the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are selling their goodie bags for upwards of $10,000.

According to CNN, the goodie bags have recently popped up on eBay, beginning Saturday right after the royal wedding concluded.

Several of the bags are listed for £7,900 ($10,600). Meanwhile, the highest-priced bid sits at a cool £27,000 ($36,260).

So what does $10,000 get you? The blue and brown tote bags come with “wedding program, a box of shortbread cookies, a large chocolate coin, a fridge magnet, a bottle of water and a 20 percent discount voucher for the Windsor Castle gift shop,” according to CNN.

More than 2,600 members of the public attended the wedding, meaning there could be a lot of these bags out there for sale.

“Today" show hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie celebrated the bags, which they received ahead of the wedding to show off what was inside, according to People magazine.

Not all eBay sellers are doing it for their own bank accounts, though.

CNBC reportedone seller, named Swindon Night Shelter, said it will donate proceeds to "the complex needs of those homeless and vulnerable in Swindon and the surrounding area.”

In total, the bill for the royal wedding came to an estimated $42.8 million. About 94 percent of that money was said to have been spent on security alone. The wedding itself cost $2.7 million, according to CNBC.