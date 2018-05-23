SALT LAKE CITY — A couple is currently suing their 30-year-old son so he’ll move out of their house.

The Syracuse, New York, parents said their son Michael won’t leave their house, even though they’ve given him five notices over the last few months asking him to leave their home, according to WTNH-8. The parents also said they’d help their son if he moves out.

Christina and Mark Rotondo said in court filings to the Supreme Court of New York State that they want their son, Michael Rotondo, to leave their home, according to CNY Central.

They gave their first notice on Feb. 2, asking Michael to leave.

“After a discussion with your mother, we have decided you must leave this house immediately. You have 14 days to vacate. You will not be allowed to return. We will take whatever actions are necessary to enforce this decision,” the letter read, according to CNY Central.

The second note, which told Michael he was evicted “effective immediately, arrived Feb. 13. He was expected to leave on March 15.

Then, in the third note five days later, the parents offered Michael $1,100 to leave and find a place to stay.

The fourth message, which was sent March 5 and still had a March 15 deadline, said, "So far we have seen no indication that you are preparing to leave.”

It also said, “Be aware that we will take any appropriate actions necessary to make sure you leave the house as demanded."

The final note offered ideas on how Michael could fix his car.

But the son said he hasn’t received a legal notice to leave.

According to the court filings, the parents have filed a suit with their child because he doesn’t pay for living with them and he doesn’t help around the house at all, Mashable reported.

Neighbors told News 8 that they are siding with parents.

"Give his mother and father space. It's time. He's 30. And not paying rent. You need to be independent," resident Lashea Wright said.

Another resident said, "That doesn't make no sense if you're going to your mother's house. Thirty years old and don't help do nothing — grow up.”

The couple plans to hash out the disagreement in court — weeks before their son turns 31.