The San Antonio Spurs are making their dance team a little more family friendly.

Sources say the Spurs are ending their Silver Dancers team. Instead, San Antonio will reportedly replace the team with a 35-member “family friendly” coed “hype team,” according to a press release.

The team will include tumbling and acrobatics as well as dance. It “will elevate the game-day experience and energize crowds with a diverse array of unique family friendly talents, including tumbling, acrobatics, dance and stunts,” according to a release.

“We are excited to announce our new Spurs hype team,” said Spurs Sports & Entertainment Vice President Tammy Turner in a statement. “This team will further enhance the game-night experience for Spurs fans at the AT&T Center.”

The dance squad began back in 1992. ESPN reported it was eliminated for “lack of fan interest.”

The #Spurs Silver Dancers are no more. The Silver Dancers were told that the program was ending due to lack of fan interest and would be replaced with a larger co-ed team.

Rosalyn Jones, who founded the Silver Dancers, told The Washington Post the squad members weren't exactly happy with the idea that the dance team isn’t considered “family friendly.”

“This is a very conservative market, and the team has always been very concerned about the look of the girls and things like that,” Jones told the Post. “But I’m telling you I’ve never seen and never heard anything derogatory. The girls are all professional women, they know the rules and standards and they know they’re ambassadors for the Spurs. And they’ve done so much in the community — camps, clinics, promotional activities. To take this away so suddenly, it’s bothersome.”

Jones said she’s unsure why the team got canceled so suddenly.

“This program has been in existence for 26 years. Why now?” she asked. “I don’t understand the explanation that there was a lack of interest. If that was the case, shouldn’t they have conveyed that to the choreographer and brought those concerns to her at some point? Give her a chance to address it. But there were never any complaints.”

Former and current team members shared their dismay on Twitter.

Former and current team members shared their dismay on Twitter.