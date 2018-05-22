SALT LAKE CITY — Donald Glover’s connection to Star Wars just came full circle.

Glover, who plays Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Star Wars films “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” with Alden Ehrenreich, who plays Han Solo in the film.

During the show, Glover explained how his first toy was a Lando Calrissian action figure.

Now, his son plays with a Lando action figure based on Glover’s version of the character in “Solo.”

“It’s super weird to me, because I gave it to my son,” Glover said. “His mom is always being like, ‘Who’s that?’ And he’s like, ‘Oh, this is Daddy.’ Daddy’s, like, riding a horse made out of Play-Doh.”

Glover called the moment “weird, but beautiful.”

Watch him share the moment below.