BRIGHAM CITY — One person was killed and another critically injured in a mobile home fire in northern Utah Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 1060 S. Main about 8:45 a.m. Crews arrived to find "flames coming from the front room windows and the roof of the structure," according to a prepared statement from Brigham City Fire Chief Joseph Bach.

One resident died, and another flown to the Intermountain Burn Center at University Hospital. Other nearby mobile homes also had to be evacuated, the chief stated.

No information about the deceased person was immediately available.

"There were no working smoke detectors in the home. The cause of the fire is still under investigation," Bach stated.

Firefighters from Corinne and Willard also assisted in battling the flames. Damage was estimated at $50,000.

