DRAPER — Utahns are invited to celebrate World Oceans Day and Polynesian culture at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium the weekend of June 8.

Events throughout the weekend will include hula dance performances and instruction, crafts, games and a luau. There will also be Polynesian food for sale.

Tickets to the aquarium, 12033 Lone Peak Parkway, are $19.95 for adults; $16.95 for senior citizens, teens, students and members of the military; and $14.95 for children. The facility is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, log on to thelivingplanet.com.