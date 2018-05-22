Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Mia Moore, 5, of West Jordan, uses a microscope to look at coral during last year's Pacific Island Weekend at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper. This year's event runs June 8-11.

DRAPER — Utahns are invited to celebrate World Oceans Day and Polynesian culture at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium the weekend of June 8.

Events throughout the weekend will include hula dance performances and instruction, crafts, games and a luau. There will also be Polynesian food for sale.

Tickets to the aquarium, 12033 Lone Peak Parkway, are $19.95 for adults; $16.95 for senior citizens, teens, students and members of the military; and $14.95 for children. The facility is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, log on to thelivingplanet.com.

