The U.S. Postal Service will soon unveil its first-ever scratch-and-sniff stamps to the public.

The USPS announced plans to share a set of new stamps that will come with 10 designs of two frozen pops, which sport various designs themselves.

“The stamps feature illustrations of frosty, colorful, icy pops on a stick. Today, Americans love cool, refreshing ice pops on a hot summer day. The tasty, sweet confections come in a variety of shapes and flavors,” the release said.

Here’s a photo of what the stamps will look like:

The stamps will have a distinct smell, which the USPS will reveal on June 20 when it unveils the stamps to the public.

The USPS hinted at the scent in a press release Monday.

“Ice pops are made by large manufacturers, home cooks and artisanal shops,” the release said. “In recent years, frozen treats containing fresh fruit such as kiwi, watermelon, blueberries, oranges and strawberries have become more common. In addition, flavors such as chocolate, root beer and cola are also popular. Some frozen treats even have two sticks, making them perfect for sharing.”

The stamps, designed by Santa Monica, California, artist Margaret Berg, will be sold in 20-stamp booklets, according to USA Today.

The USPS will reveal the stamps at 5 p.m. MDT at the Thinkery Children’s Museum in Austin, Texas.

You can follow updates on the stamps through the hashtag #FrozenTreatsStamps.