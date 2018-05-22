J.J. Watt, a star defensive end for the Houston Texans, visited injured victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting on Monday, Click2Houston reported.

Watt visited students both in their homes and in the hospital. One of those students was Clay Horn, a pole vaulter who is currently being treated for gunshot wounds. In the hospital, Horn previously mentioned how much he’d like to meet Watt, and was surprised by his visit.

Watt also paid a visit to student Sarah Salazar, who broke her jaw and will require a shoulder replacement, according to a Facebook post by her mother, Sonia Lopez-Puentes.

“It put a smile on her face,” Lopez-Puentes wrote of the visit.

https://www.facebook.com/sonialopez247notary/posts/780108962179882

Watt’s visit came after he spent the weekend in Utah, where he supported his girlfriend Kealia Ohai, a soccer player for the Houston Dash, during her game against the Utah Royals FC.

According to ESPN, Watt will also pay for the funerals of the eight students and two teachers who were killed in the shooting, the most deadly school shooting since the Parkland shooting in February.

