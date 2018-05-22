ZION NATIONAL PARK — Park officials will extend facility hours and increase staffing in an effort to mitigate crowded conditions over the Memorial Day weekend, traditionally the park’s busiest.

Last Memorial Day, more than 75,000 people visited the park, with Sunday being the busiest day with 31,000 visitors. Park officials expect this year to be no different, especially between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. when wait times to enter the park and board shuttles will most likely exceed 45 minutes. Last year, at one point, the wait to catch a shuttle was two hours.

The Zion Canyon Visitor Center information desk and backcountry permits desk will extend hours until 7 p.m. beginning Saturday. The Zion Nature Center, which houses hands-on exhibits and activities geared for children and their families, will open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Saturday through Labor Day. The Zion Human History Museum will also extend hours beginning Saturday, opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 6 p.m.

Parking spaces in the park are expected to be filled by 9 a.m. Visitors are being encouraged to park in Springdale and ride the free shuttle. There will be a charge for parking in Springdale; the parking stub is not a park entrance pass. Similarly, a park entrance pass is not a parking validation.