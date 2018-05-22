PROVO — Police have identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash in Provo over the weekend.

Spencer Johnston, 25, sustained fatal injuries when his motorcycle struck a car in the intersection of 820 North and 900 East about 11:35 a.m. Saturday, police said. The impact from the collision knocked Johnston off his motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet, said Provo Police Sgt. Nisha King.

He was transported to Utah Valley Hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

In a separate incident, a man who was critically injured in a crash in Roosevelt has died.

On May 12, a truck heading west on U.S. 40 near 1700 West veered to the right of the roadway, then over-corrected and went into the eastbound lanes, colliding with a sedan.

Cameron Sage Martinez, 25, of Roosevelt, was ejected from the truck and flown by medical helicopter to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray in extremely critical condition. According to his obituary, he passed away on Saturday, a week after the crash.

A 4-year-old in Martinez's truck was properly restrained in a child seat and suffered minor injuries.

A woman in the sedan, who has not been identified by police, was taken to a local hospital in poor condition. A post on social media from family members says she remained hospitalized in critical condition and has undergone two surgeries.