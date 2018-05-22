TAYLORSVILLE — Salt Lake Community College has hired Erika Shubin to fill its newly created position of director of strategic communications and public relations.

Shubin brings more than two decades of experience in public relations, event planning and grant stewardship to the college.

She joins SLCC after a 10-year role as the public relations and marketing manager at Utah Transit Authority. Prior to her time at UTA, she worked at two local advertising agencies and served as the co-manager of a team of staff writers for the Salt Lake Olympic Organizing Committee in 2001 and 2002.

In her role she will be responsible for coordinating the integration of traditional and digital communications with public relations efforts, as well as taking the lead on communications for a comprehensive campaign leading up to the celebration of SLCC’s 75th anniversary in 2023.