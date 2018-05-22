SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Orrin Hatch quelled speculation Tuesday that he might become the U.S. ambassador to Australia after he retires next January.

Rather, the 84-year-old Utah Republican apparently will be living the lifestyle of a suburban retiree when his 42-year run in the Senate ends.

"Senator Hatch has not had any conversations about an ambassadorship," said Matt Whitlock, Hatch's deputy chief of staff.

"After sprinting through the finish line this year, he looks forward to a well-deserved retirement filled with early bird specials at all-you-can-eat buffets and long walks through Costco."

The Australian Financial Review newspaper reported this week that Hatch was under consideration for the ambassadorship.