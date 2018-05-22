SALT LAKE CITY — The LDS Church is transferring 169 of its 327 missionaries in Nicaragua to other countries due to political unrest.

"Due to growing political instability in Nicaragua, the church is in the process of transferring 169 missionaries out of that country," said Daniel Woodruff, spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "This includes 37 missionaries from the Nicaragua Managua North Mission, all of whom were nearing the end of their service and will return home. In the Nicaragua Managua South Mission, 20 missionaries will return home while 112 missionaries will be temporarily reassigned to other missions in North America, South America and the Caribbean.

Woodruff said church officials are moving the remaining 158 Mormon missionaries in Nicaragua to safe areas.

Through Woodruff, church leaders also said they continue to monitor conditions and developments in the country.

"We pray for the people there as they navigate this difficult time in their country," Woodruff said.