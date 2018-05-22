CEDAR CITY — The purported leader of a doomsday cult who pleaded guilty in February to raping a child was sentenced Tuesday to at least 26 years and up to life in prison.

Samuel Warren Shaffer, 34, of Cedar City, pleaded guilty on Feb. 21 to rape of a child, a first-degree felony, and child abuse, a second-degree felony. He was sentenced to 25 years to life for the rape and one to 15 years in prison for the child abuse. A judge ordered the sentences to run consecutively, meaning Shaffer will likely serve a minimum of 26 years in prison.

He still faces charges of sodomy on a child, child bigamy and obstruction of justice in Sanpete County where he could receive additional prison time if convicted. His next court hearing in that case is scheduled for June 27.

Shaffer is the alleged leader of a religious group called the Knights of the Crystal Blade. He, along with John Alvin Coltharp, 34, of Spring City, are accused of kidnapping their young daughters and marrying them to each other.

Coltharp is charged in one case in Sanpete County with sodomy on a child, a first-degree felony, and child bigamy, a second-degree felony. He faces charges of child kidnapping, a first-degree felony, and obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony, in an additional case.

At his last court hearing, Coltharp waived his preliminary hearing and rejected a plea deal offer from prosecutors, setting up a potential trial in July.

Before being sentenced Tuesday, Shaffer attempted in March to withdraw his guilty pleas, but a judge denied the request, stating that he "knowingly and voluntarily entered into the plea agreement."

