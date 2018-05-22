SOUTH JORDAN — This year’s SoJo Summerfest will kick off Wednesday, May 30.
The four-day event will include a carnival, a battle of the bands, food, vendors, a parade, an outdoor movie, a tennis tournament a 5K and kids 1 miler, a skateboard competition, BMX demonstrations, a parade and fireworks.
Most of the events will take place at the South Jordan City Park, 11010 S. Redwood Road.
Wristbands that offer unlimited rides for the day are $20 in through Thursday, May 31, and can be purchased at the South Jordan Fitness & Aquatic Center10866 S. Redwood Road; South Jordan City Hall, 1600 Towne Center Drive. After that, wristbands will cost $25 at the gate.
Registration for the 5K is $25 for adults and $15 for the kids 1 miler.
For a complete schedule of events, times and locations, or to register for the 5K or other sporting events, go to sjc.utah.gov.