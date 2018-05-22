Big families and talented musicians might be what Utah does best. For this week’s UTubers, some of Utah’s most famous YouTube families and musicians posted new videos about everything from Laurel vs. Yanny to the evolution of meme music.

“What’s Inside?” took a nontraditional approach to find what’s inside a piano: dropping it off a 40-foot-high forklift. Dan and Lincoln, the father-son duo who run the popular channel, found and destroyed the piano in Lincoln’s grandpa’s storage yard in Alaska.

Another famous YouTube family, the Ashbys from Trick Shot Titus, posted a video in response to the "Yanny vs. Laurel" debate. Each family member put on headphones and joined either “Team Yanny” or “Team Laurel.”

Simply Three, a band of string musicians, released a cover to “Lights Down Low” by MAX and featuring the band Redhill. Two of the three band members, Nicholas Villalobos and Zack Clark, belong to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Villalobos, the bass player, has also performed in the Orchestra at Temple Square and with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

Rob Landes, who is also a string musician with Utah ties, posted a third “Evolution of Meme Music” video after the first two got millions of views. In a video comment, Landes, a Utah native, promised a fourth meme music video if the third reaches 3 million views by May 31.

LDS singer-songwriter Calee Reed spoke candidly about her divorce in a video posted by LDS Living. She told the story of how she began dating her now-husband, Jon. Together, they have five children with a sixth on the way.

“Being willing to listen to God, that’s how the calm came. That’s how the peace came,” Reed said in the video.