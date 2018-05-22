SALT LAKE CITY — Nicole Lewis and her boyfriend, Ed Trist, captured a video of two lynxes screaming at each other near Avery Lake, which sits on the border of Ontario, Canada, and Michigan.

The couple posted videos to their respective Facebook pages and have since amassed more than 8 million views and 190,000 shares.

Watch below.

The video shows two lynxes screaming in each other’s face.

Trist, who lives in Ontario, said he and Lewis spotted the two lynxes screaming in each other's faces while they were riding in an off-road vehicle, CBC reported.

According to National Geographic, lynxes make this screeching scream in confrontations, especially when two wild lynxes meet for the first time.

"It was really bizarre," Trist said, adding, "You (usually) just get a quick glimpse of them and they're outta there. Two of them, together, head-butting each other and squaring off? It's extremely rare."

Trist said he and Lewis watched the lynx for 10 minutes "and they didn't even care that we were there.”

Trist said people around the world have contacted him about the video.

He said he planned to return to those woods on Monday. He said he’ll keep an eye out for the lynx.

"You often see something. There's so much wildlife," he said. "But it's all luck running into that (lynx encounter). Somebody said maybe I should buy a lottery ticket."