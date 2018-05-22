TAYLORSVILLE — Police say a man who got into an argument with his estranged wife and shot a TV inside her house, prompting a standoff with a SWAT team, surrendered after she was able to disarm him.

Franklin Ata Asifoa, 46, was arrested Monday afternoon for investigation of discharges of a firearm, aggravated assault and criminal mischief.

Asifoa entered a home at 4155 W. 6550 South and confronted his wife, whom he has been separated from since September, and "started arguing with her about their truck," according to a Salt Lake County Jail booking report.

"(The estranged wife) stated the argument escalated and Asifoa pulled out a gun and started pointing it at her during the argument," the report states.

As officers arrived at the house on a report of a domestic violence incident, they "heard at least one shot inside the residence and a possible second shot," according to the report.

The wife later told police that Asifoa "fired one shot into the television set in the master bedroom," the report states.

As a SWAT team surrounded the house and told nearby residents to shelter in place, the wife "was able to talk to Asifoa and get the pistol away from him at which point she exited the residence and met the UPD officers outside," according to the jail report.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera said when the woman walked outside, she told officers that Asifoa would surrender if he was offered mental health services. A short time later, he walked out of the house and was taken into custody without further incident.

Police requested that Asifoa not be given bail, noting, "Frank Asifoa admits to being mentally unstable and suicidal. If Asifoa is released prior to mental health help, there is a likelihood he may place himself and/or others in danger in attempt to kill himself or force someone to kill him," the report states.