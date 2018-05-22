OREM — Residents are invited to kicks off the summer season during the city’s annual weeklong Summerfest.

The festival will run Monday, June 4, through Saturday, June 9, at various venues throughout the city.

Events include free storytelling; a pool party; a hot dog and pie eating contest; musical performances; a helicopter display; a petting zoo; food vendors, a carnival with rides and games; a 5k and fun run; a baby contest; a car show; a Rotary Club breakfast; a parade; and fireworks.

Performers include Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four; Dallyn Vail Bayles; the Utah Valley Symphony; Ballet Folklorio; and the Osmond Chapman Orchestra, among others.

For a complete list of activities, times, locations, registration information and ticket prices, log on to summerfest.orem.org.