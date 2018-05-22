PROVO — A registered sex offender who told police there were more victims after being charged earlier this month is now facing an additional 35 felonies.

Johnathon Damion Nixon, 32, of Eagle Mountain, was charged Monday in 4th District Court with rape of a child, 12 counts of sodomy of a child, and 12 counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, all first-degree felonies. In addition, he was charged with 10 counts of lewdness involving a child, a third-degree felony.

Those counts are in addition to two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony, he was charged with on May 10.

After he was arrested earlier this month, Nixon "stated that he wanted to confess to multiple sex offenses against three children," according to a jail booking statement.

According to his new charges, investigators identified at least two other victims, both young girls, dating back to 2014.

"Nixon fully confessed to all counts, saying that compared with the other two victims, he 'got a little more perverted with (one of the young girls). He said this all began when (the girl) gave him a flirty look as a 4-year-old," the charges state.

All of Nixon's victims were under the age of 10, the charges state. He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on his new charges on Wednesday.

In December 2015, Nixon was convicted on one count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a third-degree felony. That conviction required him to register as a sex offender in Utah.