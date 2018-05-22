Here’s a look at the news for May 22.

Kennedy apologizes for Utah

State Rep. Mike Kennedy said Monday that he apologized on behalf of all Utahns for Mitt Romney’s comments toward a pastor who Romney called a “religious bigot,” according to the Deseret News.

Kennedy said he apologized directly to the pastor.

"Frankly, I reached out to him because I find it embarrassing that my opponent would label him as a religious bigot. I think the word bigot is almost a swear word, it's such a strong word," Kennedy told the Deseret News and KSL editorial boards.

He said his call with Texas Baptist Pastor Robert Jeffress "was really positive. He sounds like a very decent fellow," Kennedy said.

The Republican said he made the apology "on behalf of what I perceive the state is."

Kennedy and Romney are GOP U.S. Senate primary opponents.

Sen. Mike Lee targets BLM powers

Sen. Mike Lee said Monday that he is crafting legislation that will look to rein in the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service’s law enforcement authority, the Deseret News reported.

He said he wants to walk back powers that were never intended for those agencies.

"Our federal land management agencies have drifted far from their intended purposes," he said. "The BLM has expanded its operations far from public lands."

Lee, R-Utah, serves as chairman of the U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Public Lands, Forest and Mining.

"It is incumbent on this subcommittee to ask whether combining resource management and criminal law enforcement has resulted in a profound disservice to both," Lee said.

Utah to honor President Nelson

The state of Utah will honor LDS Church President Russell M. Nelson on June 6 for his nearly 7,000 heart surgeries and cutting-edge research, according to the Deseret News.

President Nelson will receive the lifetime achievement medal at the 2018 Governor's Medals for Science and Technology, the Deseret News reported.

President Nelson performed Utah’s first open-heart surgery in 1955.

“By then he'd already spent more than five years as part of a research team that pioneered the heart bypass machine and performed the first open-heart surgery that employed extracorporeal (outside of the body) circulation,” according to the Deseret News.

Pence warns North Korea not to ‘play Trump’

Vice President Mike Pence warned North Korea not to “play” President Donald Trump in a Fox News interview on Monday, according to BBC.

Pence said making a fool of Trump would be a “great mistake.”

Pence said Trump could walk away from the upcoming June 12 summit. North Korea has already threatened to leave the talks.

"I don't think President Trump is thinking about public relations, he's thinking about peace,” Pence said.

