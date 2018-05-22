In 2001, filmmaker Peter Jackson launched his epic trilogy of J.R.R. Tolkien's “The Lord of the Rings” with The Fellowship of the Ring. Not only did it bring fantasy into the forefront of pop culture, it also changed epic filmmaking and made characters like Frodo and Aragorn household names.

In this episode, I’m joined by Dawn Pink to discuss the series' first film. We discuss what made it so great, the changes Jackson made from the original text and how casting (and a little luck) made it into one of the greatest films of all time.

