BOUNTIFUL — A Bountiful man was arrested Saturday for investigation of arson after emergency responders at an apartment fire found evidence of ignitable liquid, according to police.

Ronald Makin, a 50-year-old resident of the apartment complex, was at the scene of the fire attempting to be helpful and engaging in conversation with emergency personnel when emergency responders found a gas can in the back of Makin's truck, said Bountiful police officer Austin Fife.

After further investigation, including questioning Makin and viewing video surveillance of Makin entering and exiting the building around the time of the fire, Makin was arrested and transported to Davis County Jail, Fife said.

After fire alarms went off in the building and residents were evacuating, two residents found the carpet was on fire on the second floor and used fire extinguishers to attempt to put it out, Bountiful police said. As crews worked on removing smoke from the incident scene, they noticed burn patterns in the carpet and north stairwell that were consistent with pouring gasoline.

Estimated damage from the fire is $100,000, according to Bountiful police. One individual, a visitor to the complex complaining of smoke inhalation, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries

Fife said the apartment complex where Makin resided is a low-income residence for people with disabilities or other medical problems.

"Ron's story about how he obtained the gas can and what his actions prior to our arrival were inconsistent and didn't make sense," Fife said in a probable cause affidavit.