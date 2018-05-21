HERRIMAN — Days after Herriman leaders moved to cut ties with Unified police and start their own force, the city hired away its existing Unified precinct chief Monday to lead the new department.

Troy Carr will start the job Tuesday, the city announced in a prepared statement.

The development comes less than a week after Herriman's city council moved to create its own force, saying last Wednesday its agreement with Unified, at more than $4 million per year, isn't worth the price tag.

On Saturday, the council directed its City Manager Brett Wood to hire a chief, according to the city. It said Unified will continue policing Herriman as the new department "transitions and develops."

A message seeking details on the transition was not immediately returned by a Herriman City spokeswoman Monday.

Of his 27 years in law enforcement, Carr has spent four in Unified's Herriman precinct, according to the city. He is former special victims unit sergeant with experience as an officer in gang and K-9 units, he has served on several panels, including the Children's Justice Center advisory and executive boards.

Carr said in the statement he is honored to serve the city.

"We will create a police department that is dedicated to our residents, as well as proactive and responsive in meeting the unique needs of our growing community," Carr said.

The City Council's unanimous decision to notify the Unified Police Department that Herriman will end its contract came over opposition from Unified leaders, who urged the council to wait another year to make a decision. Several Herriman residents also spoke against the measure at the meeting Wednesday, saying they believe Unified does a good job.

City leaders said they like and respect Unified's officers but believe their force will save money under the new plan. The council also vented frustration over what they said was a secretive budgeting process at Unified.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera, who oversees the Unified Police Department, said she was not surprised by Carr's Monday resignation.

"He has all the knowledge (about what's) going on in Herriman, he has the experience," she said. Unified will continue to help Herriman make its transition, she said.

Rivera said her department has been working to help Herriman and Unified's 10 other jurisdictions better understand how it hammers out budgets.