PROVO — A jury has found an American Fork man guilty of sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl who he encountered at random sitting outside an apartment complex.

During a four-day trial in 4th District Court, jurors convicted Royce Brandon Schaefer, 33, on May 15 of sodomy of a child and aggravated sexual abuse of a child, both first-degree felonies.

Schaefer was accused of approaching the 4-year-old girl on June 4, 2016, where she was sitting on the sidewalk eating macaroni and cheese in front of the Maple Village Apartments in American Fork, according to prosecutors.

After sitting and speaking with the girl, prosecutors said Schaefer kissed her, picked her up and touched and bit her inappropriately, then fled the scene. Neighbors saw Schaefer jump a fence at the apartment complex and run away.

During the trial, another young girl testified of being a victim of a sexual encounter with Schaefer in Colorado, the Utah County Attorney's Office said in a news release.

After law enforcement contacted Schaefer to inform him he was a suspect in the case and while they waited for DNA testing results, Schaefer moved to Ohio, according to the release. He was charged in October 2016 and booked into Utah County Jail in December 2016, according to jail records.

Schaefer is scheduled to be sentenced July 11. He faces a potential sentence of 25 years to life in prison for the sodomy charge and 15 years to life for the sexual abuse charge.